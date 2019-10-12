|
BORZCZ STEPHANYA (HORBAL)
Passed away peacefully October 5th, 2019, just eleven days shy of her 99th birthday. She was born and lived in Lviv, Ukraine. After World War II, she escaped the communists and met Hryhorij Borszcz from Ternopil, Ukraine in a displaced person's camp in Germany. They were married there and had their first son, Roman. They immigrated to America in 1949 and raised their family in Berea, Ohio. She is survived by son, Roman, (Lesia nee Melnychuk); grandson, Stephan (Elizabeth Blauvelt); great-grandson, Augustine, and grandson Michael of Indiana; daughter, Maria (Marijka) Jula (Michael) of Pennsylvania; granddaughter Anastasya (Julian Gil) of New York and granddaughter, the late Tatyana, son, Dr. George (Dr. Melinda Henderson) granddaughter Anna Zambelli and grandson, Nathan of Michigan and son, John (Robin Cantor) of Washington. Stephanya worked for a number of years for the Immigration Service as a translator. She likewise volunteered with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and made pyrohy to support their Ukrainian church. Stephanya moved to Pittsburgh 8 years ago. Viewing at VLADIMIR CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 E Main St, Carnegie, Sunday, Oct 13 from 12 to 8 p.m., Parastas 7 p.m. Funeral service Monday, Oct. 14 at 10:00 a.m. Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, Carnegie, PA. Please go directly to the church. Вічна пам'ять, Vichna pamyat, Eternal's memory.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019