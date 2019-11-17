|
TOTIN STEPHEN A.
On Friday, November 15, 2019. Husband of the late Dorothy Totin; loving father of Stephen (Susan), Gregory (Tami) and Maria Totin; brother of Terry (Ronald) Reich and the late Martha Waters, Evelyn Flamos and Tom Totin; grandfather of Steve, Sarah and Cassidy; great-grandfather of Leia, Natalia, Zulayma and Joshua; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St. Carnegie where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial in Robinson Run Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019