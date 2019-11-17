Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
STEPHEN A. TOTIN Obituary
TOTIN STEPHEN A.

On Friday, November 15, 2019. Husband of the late Dorothy Totin; loving father of Stephen (Susan), Gregory (Tami) and Maria Totin; brother of Terry (Ronald) Reich and the late Martha Waters, Evelyn Flamos and Tom Totin; grandfather of Steve, Sarah and Cassidy; great-grandfather of Leia, Natalia, Zulayma and Joshua; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St. Carnegie where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial in Robinson Run Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
