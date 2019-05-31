TOTTER STEPHEN A.

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Stephen A. Totter, partner of the late Robert M. Eppinger. Stephen was predeceased by his parents; and survived by many loving friends and colleagues. He was an accomplished singer and taught voice at Carnegie Mellon University and the Civic Light Opera. He was a former member of the Board of Directors on the Pittsburgh Opera and attended the Pittsburgh Symphony for many years. He traveled the world extensively and was an accomplished ice skater, participating in many competitions. Stephen and Robert were very well known for their party on Christmas Day, hosting many Pittsburgh friends and colleagues. A private graveside burial will take place in Homewood Cemetery. A public Memorial Service will be held at Carnegie Mellon University, which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to the Pittsburgh Foundation (pittsburghfoundation.org). Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).