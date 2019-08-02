Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
TOTTER STEPHEN A.

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Stephen A. Totter, partner of the late Robert M. Eppinger. Stephen was predeceased by his parents; and survived by many loving friends and colleagues. He was an accomplished singer and taught voice at Carnegie Mellon University and the Civic Light Opera. He was a former member of the Board of Directors on the Pittsburgh Opera and attended the Pittsburgh Symphony for many years. He traveled the world extensively and was an accomplished ice skater, participating in many competitions. Stephen and Robert were very well known for their party on Christmas Day, hosting many Pittsburgh friends and colleagues. A Celebration of his life will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Carnegie Mellon University, Kresge Theatre at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to the Pittsburgh Foundation (pittsburghfoundation.org). Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
