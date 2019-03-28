Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Osteria Pasqualino
4430 William Penn Highway
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Stephen Alexander Pfouts' family announces, with a heavy heart, his passing Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 70, surrounded by his loved ones. Stephen was born April 21, 1948, to William Pfouts and Barbara (Jackman) Pfouts. He attended schools in the Pittsburgh area and graduated from Point Park University in 1971. Stephen was a devoted husband and father who loved to laugh, made friends wherever he went and always put a smile on everyone's face. He was a loyal Steelers fan for more than 40 years and enjoyed building models and restoring cars. He was an animal lover who always had a houseful of pets. Another passion was reading and learning new things. Some of the many causes and organizations he supported were pug rescue, historic preservation, Guide Dogs for the Blind, ChildFund International, the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, and Alley Cat Allies. Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Pfouts; his children, Gypsey Rudd, Barbara Pfouts and Stephen Pfouts, Jr.; and his sister, Clytie Mead. Sadly, he was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Stephanie Pfouts. A celebration of his life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding. Afterward, food and drinks will be provided at Osteria Pasqualino, 4430 William Penn Highway, Murrysville. Please visit us at alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
