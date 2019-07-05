ANDES STEPHEN "RED"

Age 99 of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born on March 6, 1920, he was the son of the late Bertha and Andrew Andes. Beloved husband to the late Theresa Andes; loving father to Stephen Andes, Mary Jane (Dave) Olsavsky, Herbert (Regina) Andes, and Thomas Andes; cherished grandfather to Troy (Jennifer) and Drew Andes, Ryan (Heather) and Stephen Olsavsky, and Amber Lynn, Greg, and Shawn (Kimberly) Andes; dear great-grandfather to Lauren, Colin, Caitlin, Ava, Addison, Parker, and Addalyn. Stephen proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II, he participated in the invasion of Normandy aboard the USS Doyle. He was an avid sports enthusiast and will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2–4 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at a time to be announced on pittsburghcremation.com at St. Benedict the Abbott Church, 120 Abington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stephen's name to Three Rivers Hospice, 125 N. Franklin Avenue, Suite 3, Washington, PA 15301. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.