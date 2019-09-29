|
|
MOROVICH, JR. STEPHEN C.
Age 85, of Dormont, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Steve was born in Bethel Park on January 30, 1934, a son to the late Stephen C. and Helen (Sitok) Morovich. Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Patricia (Hnatiow) Morovich; a sister, Eleanor Scabilloni and husband James; and nieces and nephews, James (Diane) Scabilloni, Mary Ann (Michael) Smith, Susan (John) Dillon, John (Pamela) Scabilloni and Lisa (Jim) Kovach. Deceased in addition to his parents, is a son, Jeffrey Morovich. Mr. Morovich worked for the Pittsburgh Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland for 35 years. He started out wrapping packages, went to college at night, and retired as a manager. After he retired, he went back to his first love, woodworking. He was a member of Woodworkers of Western Pennsylvania and spent the next 32 years happily sanding, staining, and creating beautiful cabinets. We will miss his boundless energy, his humor and his sense of fair play. We want to thank all the healthcare staff at Bridgeville Rehab Center for the wonderful care they gave him while he was there. Friends and relatives welcomed on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA (724-941-3211), where a Panachida Service will be held Monday at 3 p.m. Funeral service will be held Tuesday 10:30 a.m. in St. Gregory Byzantine Catholic Church, 2005 Mohawk Rd., Upper St. Clair, PA 15241, followed by entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019