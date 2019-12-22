|
PAPP STEPHEN C.
Age 92, of Franklin Park on Friday, December 20, 2019. He died peacefully at home with his family at his bedside. Born in Lowellville, Ohio, one of nine children to Alex and Mary (Marzinko) Papp. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Grace M. Papp. Steve and Grace were the perfect example of a beautiful loving couple. Always sitting together holding hands until her passing. Survived by sons, Stephen (Carol) Papp, Jr., Richard (Suzanne) Papp, Michael (Roberta) Papp, Robert (Mary Chris) Papp; twelve grandchildren, Jason Papp, Shannon Papp (Zach) Copley, Heather Papp (Craig) Sicignano, Erik Papp, Tarra Merck-Papp (Patrick) Nolan, Michael (Ashley) Papp, Stephen (Lauren) Merck-Papp, Kevin (Malini) Papp, Jeremy (Amanda) Papp, Christopher Papp and Ryan Papp; and eight great-grandchildren, Chacen, Keira, Riley, Taren, Jaxson, Ava, Lachlan and Ella; brother of Marge Ritter, Albert Papp, James Papp, and the late Alex, Eddy, Laddie, Sam, and Mary Jane. He worked for 36 years as an electrician and millwright moving his way up to Maintenance Supervisor at Shenango Incorporated in Sharpsville and Neville Island, PA. He and his wife lived in Florida for many years enjoying new friendships and travel. Steve worked as a maintenance man at Boca Resort and Golf Club. In his spare time, he was known as "Mr. Fixit". He loved golf, hunting, fishing and watching any John Wayne movie available!! For the last three years, he was fortunate enough to enjoy week long fishing trips to Canada with his sons, grandsons and nephews. Steve was an extremely kind, quiet man who loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. His gentle smile will be missed. Family will welcome friends on Thursday, December 26th 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 27th at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. John and Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Please pay tribute at www.schellhaasfh.com.