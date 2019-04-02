ASMONGA STEPHEN D.. "PETE"

Of West Homestead, on March 30, 2019, age 80; son of the late Steven and Mary (Melnick) Asmonga; beloved husband of the late Charlotte K. (Shanoski) Asmonga; father of David (Jennifer Kondas) Asmonga; step-father of Kelly (Tony Mastrilli) Deffenbaugh and the late John Patrick Deffenbaugh; brother of Nancy Benedetti, Arthur Asmonga, Noreen Sekerski and the late Donald Asmonga, Leona Gress, Judy Asmonga, Mary Lou Gedman and JoAnne Sedlak; grandfather of Amanda Asmonga and Olivia, Jonna and Jack Mastrilli; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Pete was an Army Veteran and a Foreman for US Steel Irvin Works retiring with 45 years of service. He was an avid golfer, softball player, gardener and he enjoyed playing cards with friends and watching sporting events. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue or the Kidney Foundation.