Age 86, on Monday, May 20, 2019, of Pleasant Hills. Beloved husband of the late Diane S. (Kelly); loving father of Sharon (John) Nissley, Christine (Tony) Pitrone and Stephen Stugan; cherished grandfather of Megan, Kelly, Danielle, Rosemary, Julia, Michael and Tamara; brother of Rosemary (the late Dal) Simons and the late Joe Stugan and Betty (Jack) Sleigh. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Steve loved life and was very active, golfing and fishing with his son, traveling, casino trips and reading. Above all, he enjoyed being with his family. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Parish since 1969 and held a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Duquesne University. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, 4100 Allequippa Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
