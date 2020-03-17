|
JOSEPH STEPHEN "STEVE" E.
On Wednesday, March 11, 2019 Stephen "Steve" E. Joseph 69 of Wilkinsburg, PA, formerly of Swissvale. Son of Ruth Joseph Henderson; father of Stephanie, Kezia, Maura and Stephen Jr.; brother of Maura Williams and Dr. Patricia J. Thomas; stepbrother of Karen Harvey; nephew of John W. Smith. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 17, 2020 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Tuesday 12:00 p.m. after the visitation. Interment Braddock Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104. (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020