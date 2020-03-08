Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
STEPHEN ESHERICK


1952 - 2020
Age 67, of Carnegie passed away at home on March 4, 2020. Steve was born in Philadelphia but grew up in the Pittsburgh area. He graduated from Upper St. Clair High School and then attended Bowling Green State University with fond memories of his "Armadillo Buddies". He graduated from Penn State with a degree in fine arts in 1978. With an unparalleled work ethic, he spent his career serving others with food and if you were lucky, you got to enjoy his cooking. He loved beach vacations with "the friends", motorcycles, working in his yard, and golfing with his league. He was a devoted and loving husband of 12 years to his wife, Angie. He was especially proud of his sons, Andrew and Bryan, his daughter-in-law, Ali, and his beautiful grandson, Luca. He is also survived by his sister, Candy (Bob) Kottyan and brother, Don (Joan). Steve asked that no funeral services be held. He loved a good party and asked that next time you gather in celebration to think of him and know that he is happy and whole and will be waiting to celebrate with you on the other side of this life. A private memorial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wharton Esherick Museum, 1520 Horseshoe Trail, Malvern, PA 19355 or panhandletrail.org. Arrangement entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
