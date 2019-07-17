GETNER STEPHEN G.

Age 78, of Butler peacefully passed away on July 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Stephen J. Getner and the late Helen T. Pundzak Getner. He was the husband of Dolores, "Dee" A. Bitkowski Getner, they were married May 22, 1965. He was the father of Christine L. Getner and his beloved dog, Tucker. He was a brother to Kenneth (Paulette) Getner of Duquesne, Dianne (Kenneth) Awenowicz of West Mifflin and Richard (Valerie) Getner of Fort Myers, FL. He was an uncle to nine nieces and nephews and a great-uncle to twelve nieces and nephews. He retired from Nationwide as a Claims Manager at the age of 55 years, following 30 years of service. Friends will be received at the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler, PA 16001 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. A Blessing Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday from the Funeral Home with Deacon Mitch Natali to officiate.