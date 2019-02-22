GALISIN STEPHEN

Age 97, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born in Greenfield on September 19, 1922 , the seventh of eight children to the late John and Mary (Kavchik) Galisin Sr. Stephen was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores; brothers, John, Michael, Peter and Andrew Galisin; and sisters, Mary Rakar, Anna Szeman, and Julia Sheluga. He is survived by his son, Stephen Gregg (Pamela) Galisin; and his faithful Beagle sidekick, Jibbers; along with nieces and nephews. Stephen was a proud WWII Marine Corps veteran who served in the Pacific Theatre from 1942 - 45 and a lifetime member of the Ohio Valley Marine Corps League. After his discharge, he worked as an independent Bricklayer for many years, building his own beautiful Moon residence and many other local structures. In later years, he worked for various large contractors as a Foreman supervising the relining of blast furnaces in the United States and abroad (Venezuela, Brazil, Iran, and Peru). In addition, Stephen was an avid fisherman, and a talented musician and trumpet player who also enjoyed finding restoring classic automobiles and older buildings with his son in retirement. Friends received, SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Ave., Coraopolis on Friday From 4-8 p.m. A blessing service will take place in the Funeral Home at 7:30 p.m. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery.