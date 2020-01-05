Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vladimir S. Corba Funeral Home
300 E.Main Street
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 279-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN GARBERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN GARBERA


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN GARBERA Obituary
GARBERA STEPHEN

Age 87, of Scott Twp., passed away on January 2, 2020 after a short illness. A lifelong resident of the Carnegie/Scott Twp. area, Steve was born on February 8, 1932 to the late Harry and Mary Garbera. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Jacqueline Vuchank Garbera; daughter, Sandra Copeland (Forrest) of Binghamton, NY; sons, Brian Garbera (Diana) of N. Chesterfield, VA and Mark Garbera (Joyce) of Moundsville, WV; brother, Paul Garbera (Joyce) and four grandchildren, Adam Peiffer, Emily Garbera, Samuel Garbera and Avery Copeland. He was preceded in death by grandson, Connor Burrows; sisters, Sophie Papinchak, Ann Atutes, Helen Alterio, Mildred Walewski, Julia Garbera; brothers, John, Mike, Ted, Joe and Harry, Jr.  Steve attended Carnegie High School, worked at L. B. Foster's, Craft Heating and retired from Chartiers Valley School District.   Always happy and upbeat, Steve will be remembered for his selfless devotion to Jackie whom he cared for until his death, his tremendous work ethic and his ability to fix anything.  Steve found great joy in tinkering with things, selling at flea markets, playing cards with his family and watching the Steelers on television. A celebration of life date to be determined. Arrangements were entrusted to VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -