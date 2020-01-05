|
GARBERA STEPHEN
Age 87, of Scott Twp., passed away on January 2, 2020 after a short illness. A lifelong resident of the Carnegie/Scott Twp. area, Steve was born on February 8, 1932 to the late Harry and Mary Garbera. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Jacqueline Vuchank Garbera; daughter, Sandra Copeland (Forrest) of Binghamton, NY; sons, Brian Garbera (Diana) of N. Chesterfield, VA and Mark Garbera (Joyce) of Moundsville, WV; brother, Paul Garbera (Joyce) and four grandchildren, Adam Peiffer, Emily Garbera, Samuel Garbera and Avery Copeland. He was preceded in death by grandson, Connor Burrows; sisters, Sophie Papinchak, Ann Atutes, Helen Alterio, Mildred Walewski, Julia Garbera; brothers, John, Mike, Ted, Joe and Harry, Jr. Steve attended Carnegie High School, worked at L. B. Foster's, Craft Heating and retired from Chartiers Valley School District. Always happy and upbeat, Steve will be remembered for his selfless devotion to Jackie whom he cared for until his death, his tremendous work ethic and his ability to fix anything. Steve found great joy in tinkering with things, selling at flea markets, playing cards with his family and watching the Steelers on television. A celebration of life date to be determined. Arrangements were entrusted to VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020