Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN CHURMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. STEPHEN GREGORY CHURMA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DR. STEPHEN GREGORY CHURMA Obituary
CHURMA DR. STEPHEN GREGORY

Age 89, of Apollo, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, while surrounded by his family. He was born on September 24, 1929, in Ambridge, PA, son of the late Stephen and Barbara (Kriso) Churma. He was also preceded in death by a son, Dr. Stephen W. Churma, a grandson, Kody J. Churma and a sister, Agnes Evan. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Ann (Stawiany) Churma; sons, Dr. William Churma and Duane (Laurie) Churma; grandchildren, Christopher, William, Brooke, Shane and Montana; brother of Joseph (Sheila) Churma, John (Audrey) Churma, and Maryann (Daniel) Maddigan; also survived by former daughter in-law, Kathleen (Marbella) Churma; also survived by Christine (Thielman) O'Donnell, Bryson, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members, friends and patients. He served in the US Navy and opened his chiropractic office in Monroeville in 1966.Friends will be received Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a blessing service will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.sclerchurma.org. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now