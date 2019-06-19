CHURMA DR. STEPHEN GREGORY

Age 89, of Apollo, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, while surrounded by his family. He was born on September 24, 1929, in Ambridge, PA, son of the late Stephen and Barbara (Kriso) Churma. He was also preceded in death by a son, Dr. Stephen W. Churma, a grandson, Kody J. Churma and a sister, Agnes Evan. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Ann (Stawiany) Churma; sons, Dr. William Churma and Duane (Laurie) Churma; grandchildren, Christopher, William, Brooke, Shane and Montana; brother of Joseph (Sheila) Churma, John (Audrey) Churma, and Maryann (Daniel) Maddigan; also survived by former daughter in-law, Kathleen (Marbella) Churma; also survived by Christine (Thielman) O'Donnell, Bryson, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members, friends and patients. He served in the US Navy and opened his chiropractic office in Monroeville in 1966.Friends will be received Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a blessing service will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.sclerchurma.org. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.