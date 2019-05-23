GROSS JR. STEPHEN

Age 90, of Eighty-Four, PA, formerly of Clairton, PA, passed away on May 21, 2019 in Bridgeville Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his family. He retired from Westinghouse and AEG/Bombardier where he was a dedicated employee for over 40 years. Truly, his greatest treasure in life was his family and his greatest pleasure was to make people happy and share a smile. He was a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Parish in McMurray, PA and a former long-time member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Clairton, PA. Born July 31, 1928 in Wall, PA, he was a son of the late Stephen Gross and Adolfa Wierbitsky Gross. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Dolores M. (Zondorak) Gross and siblings, Joseph (Ann) Gross, Peter Gross, Mary (George) Kalocay, Nellie (Martin) Roth; and brother-in-law, William Doraniuk. He is survived by his children, Karen (Jimmy) Boni of Moon Township, Robert (Roxann) Gross of Hampton Township, and Jean (James) DeAngelo of Venetia; grandchildren, James, Michael (Christiana) and Matthew Boni, Jason Gross and Christa (Thomas) Gierlowski and James and Abrielle DeAngelo; three great-grandchildren, Simon and Felicity Gerlowski and Cristiano Boni; a sister, Stella Doraniuk of Trafford and sister-in-law, Lenole Gross of Irwin and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in MARIO L. DEANGELO FUNERAL HOME in Canonsburg on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church in McMurray, PA. Interment will follow in St. Clare Cemetery in Clairton, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name, can be made to Ben's Men (Men's Club of St. Benedict the Abbot Church), 120 Abington Dr., McMurray, PA 15317.