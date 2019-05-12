Home

STEPHEN GRUBISA

STEPHEN GRUBISA Obituary
GRUBISA STEPHEN

Age 95, of Shaler Twp., on May 8, 2019. Loving husband of 61 years to the late Sally Grubisa; loving father of Stephen M. Grubisa and Kathleen (Rif) Mergenthaler; grandfather of Stephen M. Grubisa, Jr. and Corey (Jenny) Mergenthaler; brother of the late Stan (Lillian) Grubisa; special uncle of Cindy and Stan Grubisa; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. He was known for being in a local Croatian Band, the Etna Tamburasi. He also enjoyed listening to the Souls of the Tamburitza every Sunday. Laku noc' Dad. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
