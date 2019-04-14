Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
STEPHEN HAJOS Obituary
HAJOS STEPHEN

Stephen Hajos, age 76, of Oakdale, PA, passed on April 7, 2019. A son of the late Stephen and Anna Marie Hajos; and step-father Earl Mapel; beloved husband of Phyllis Hajos; father of Stephen (Amber) Hajos, Philip Hajos, and Bryan Hajos; cherished grandfather of Lilly and Emma; brother of Earl (Joan) Mapel, John (Cindy) Mapel, and the late Rosalie Kuczma. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a funeral service will take place on Monday 11 a.m. followed by interment with full military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
