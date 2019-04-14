|
HAJOS STEPHEN
Stephen Hajos, age 76, of Oakdale, PA, passed on April 7, 2019. A son of the late Stephen and Anna Marie Hajos; and step-father Earl Mapel; beloved husband of Phyllis Hajos; father of Stephen (Amber) Hajos, Philip Hajos, and Bryan Hajos; cherished grandfather of Lilly and Emma; brother of Earl (Joan) Mapel, John (Cindy) Mapel, and the late Rosalie Kuczma. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a funeral service will take place on Monday 11 a.m. followed by interment with full military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019