|
|
BONACCI, SR. STEPHEN J.
Of North Braddock, age 85, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen "Dolly" (Pawlowski) Bonacci for 63 years. Loving father of Deb (Ron) Safran of Greensburg, Cindy (Bob) Bryan of Harrison City, Dolly (Jim) Kaclik of Braddock Hills, Steve (Sandy) Bonacci, Jr. and Bruce Bonacci, both of North Braddock. Dear grandfather of Melanie (Tim) Yocca, Bobby Bryan; Nicole Safran and Tony (Ashley) Safran; Steve III, Zach and Josh Bonacci. Proud great-grandfather of Logan, Peyton, Mia and Evelyn. Brother of Laverne (Maurice) McCaughin of CA. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was a retired employee of the Behrenberg Glass Co. in Delmont. He also worked part-time, for many years, at Rudy's Submarines in Monroeville. Steve enjoyed a good poker game with family, friends or at the casino. A weekly pastime was meeting his childhood friends for lunch at Jodi B's in Forest Hills. Above all, he loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his pet doggie, Chloe. Friends are welcome on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Steve will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020