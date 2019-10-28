Home

Age 86, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, formerly of South Side. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Novak; father of Stephen, Maryann Diethorn, and Maria Milliken; grandfather of Andrew Reick, Michael Diethorn, and Matthew and Alexander Milliken; brother of Kate Frybert, Margaret Jae, and the late John, Mary Jozwiak, Anne McMonagle, Irene Pflaum, Albert, Andrew, and Rose King; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

