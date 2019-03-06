Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN KARAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN KARAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN KARAS Obituary
KARAS STEPHEN

Age 93, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. Stephen is survived by his nephews, William J. (Mary Jo) Karas, Joseph M. (Susan) Karas, Richard A. Karas, Ronald J. (Doreen) Karas, Robert D. (Judy) Karas, Keith (Janet) Wooddell; brother-in-law, Robert (the late Margaret) Wooddell as well as many great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved Wife of 53 years, Mary Karas; his Parents, Joseph and Anna Karas; brother, Joseph and sisters, Anna and Mary. Steve loved to golf and garden and took pride in all of his nephews and their families. He was a proud Army Veteran having served in WWII where he earned a Purple Heart. His kindness and gentle humor will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 529 Grant Ave Ext, West Mifflin, PA 15122. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to a charity of your choosing in Stephen's honor. Condolences may be left at


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now