KARAS STEPHEN

Age 93, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. Stephen is survived by his nephews, William J. (Mary Jo) Karas, Joseph M. (Susan) Karas, Richard A. Karas, Ronald J. (Doreen) Karas, Robert D. (Judy) Karas, Keith (Janet) Wooddell; brother-in-law, Robert (the late Margaret) Wooddell as well as many great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved Wife of 53 years, Mary Karas; his Parents, Joseph and Anna Karas; brother, Joseph and sisters, Anna and Mary. Steve loved to golf and garden and took pride in all of his nephews and their families. He was a proud Army Veteran having served in WWII where he earned a Purple Heart. His kindness and gentle humor will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 529 Grant Ave Ext, West Mifflin, PA 15122. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to a charity of your choosing in Stephen's honor. Condolences may be left at

