Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN CUCCARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN L. CUCCARO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN L. CUCCARO Obituary
CUCCARO STEPHEN L.

Of Monroeville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 13, 2019. Husband of the late Grace Cuccaro; proud father of Matt (Michelle), Louis (Deborah), and Stephen Cuccaro; grandfather of Ava and Mia Cuccaro; brother of Louis (Lisa), and the late John and Marty Cuccaro; son of the late Louis and Jeanine Cuccaro. Steve leaves many close family members. Friends received on Sunday, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now