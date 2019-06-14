|
|
CUCCARO STEPHEN L.
Of Monroeville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 13, 2019. Husband of the late Grace Cuccaro; proud father of Matt (Michelle), Louis (Deborah), and Stephen Cuccaro; grandfather of Ava and Mia Cuccaro; brother of Louis (Lisa), and the late John and Marty Cuccaro; son of the late Louis and Jeanine Cuccaro. Steve leaves many close family members. Friends received on Sunday, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019