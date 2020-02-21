|
|
SISKIND STEPHEN M.
Age 82, of Canonsburg, PA formerly of Philadelphia and Downingtown, PA passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Born on December 28, 1937, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Frances and Murray Siskind. He was the beloved husband of Carole F. McHugh Siskind; loving father of Adrienne Bern, Carrie (Ed) Enrietti and Michael Siskind; cherished grandfather of Carter Enrietti, Luke Enrietti, Natalie Enrietti, Lily Siskind and Olivia Siskind; dear brother of David (Dana) Siskind; brother-in-law of Sharon (Bob) Dunne and Jack McHugh; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Stephen obtained his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Drexel University. He started his career as a software engineer at RCA Space Center and retired from Lockheed Martin in 2003. He had a passion for model trains, astronomy and the stock market. He also enjoyed reading, science and photography. Most of all he loved spending time with five grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 State Route 51 N. Rostraver, PA 15012. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020