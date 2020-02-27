Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:30 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church
Oakland, PA
YOVINO, D.M.D. STEPHEN MICHAEL

Age 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Devoted husband to his wife of 50 years, Stephanie Batko Yovino; loving father to his only child and light of his life, Dr. Susannah Batko-Yovino Ellsworth and her husband, Joshua Tripp Ellsworth; grandfather to his cherished grandsons, Henry George and Joshua (Jack) Tripp Ellsworth, Jr.; and loving brother of Paul J. Yovino. Stephen is also survived by his dedicated brother-in-law, Gregory Batko and his wife, Cynthia; special nephew, G. Michael Batko; two nieces; grandnieces and nephews; as well as many cousins and friends. Stephen was born in Boston, MA on August 28, 1940, to Dr. Emanuel and Pauline Yovino. He attended Boston College High School, Boston University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. After an Anesthesia fellowship at Pitt he did his residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, NYC. He was deeply dedicated to his family, his profession and his church. We will all miss and grieve the untimely death of this kind and thoughtful "gentle" man. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Parastas Requiem service at 3:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Closing Prayers in the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church in Oakland.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
