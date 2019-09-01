Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN AMRHEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN PAUL AMRHEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN PAUL AMRHEIN Obituary
AMRHEIN STEPHEN PAUL

Age 56, suddenly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, formerly of Arlington. Husband of Michele LaMantia. Father of Anthony, Amanda, Daniel, and Kylie Amrhein. Also three grandchildren. Brother of Robert and John Amrhein, Joan Stover, and the late Mark Amrhein. Visitations at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Tuesday 3 p.m. until his services at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the . www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now