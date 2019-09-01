|
|
AMRHEIN STEPHEN PAUL
Age 56, suddenly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, formerly of Arlington. Husband of Michele LaMantia. Father of Anthony, Amanda, Daniel, and Kylie Amrhein. Also three grandchildren. Brother of Robert and John Amrhein, Joan Stover, and the late Mark Amrhein. Visitations at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Tuesday 3 p.m. until his services at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the . www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019