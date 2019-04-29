MALIS STEPHEN PETER

Age 94, of McKees Rocks, PA. passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Stephen was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Stephen loved entertaining children by pulling quarters out of their ears and they in turn loved him back. He is fondly remembered by his family with a line he said every morning while heading off to work "Somebody better start eating these bananas." Stephen worked for Zales Jewelry as a Manager for over 23 years, before deciding to retire and was part of the Zales Diamonds Z Club. A funeral service will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM Epiphany of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church in Roswell, GA. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM–8:00 PM at the funeral home. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Z. Malis; daughter, Jean Noyes. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary H. Malis; son, Stephen C. Malis (Dana): daughter, Joanne Lyman (David); grandchildren; Brian Malis, Matthew Malis, Erik Noyes, Adrienne Matysik, Dani Lyman and four great-grandchildren. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to CROWELL BROTHERS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.