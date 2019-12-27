|
CALFO STEPHEN R.
On December 26, 2019, age 78, of Pittsburgh. Beloved and devoted husband of 57 years to Rosemary "Cookie" (Demeda) Calfo; loving father of Sharlene (P.J.) Sikorski and Stephen J. (Geanine) Calfo; cherished grandfather of Nicholas Sikorski, Stephen M. Calfo and Sophia M. Calfo; son of the late Stephen F. and Katherine Calfo; brother of the late Raymond (surviving Angela) Calfo; uncle of Vincent and Krystina Calfo. A 1960 graduate of Allderdice High School, Retired Pittsburgh City Police Sergeant for 28 years, Member of the F.O.P. He had a love of all types of music and enjoyed singing along with his amazing beautiful voice. He was a hard working husband, father, grandfather and friend. Everyone who knew him knew his love of Pitt and the Steelers! He had many friends who enjoyed his company but his love of his family exuded beyond life itself. His dedication and admiration of his wife, daughter and son and their families was a true testament of that love. Friends received on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall. 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Therese R.C. Church, Munhall.
