D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church
STEPHEN R. CARUSO


1978 - 2019
STEPHEN R. CARUSO Obituary
CARUSO STEPHEN R.

Age 41, of Carnegie formerly of Banksville, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved son of Kathleen Smith and Raymond (Maria) Caruso; cherished brother of Renee (Lee) Taddy, and Dana (Chuck) Kuzniewski; loving uncle of Vinny, Isabella, and Nico; also survived by many other loving and caring family members and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville) where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church, at 10 a.m. "Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow. That I shall say goodnight til it be morrow". - William Shakespeare.                                         www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
