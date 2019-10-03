|
CARUSO STEPHEN R.
Age 41, of Carnegie formerly of Banksville, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved son of Kathleen Smith and Raymond (Maria) Caruso; cherished brother of Renee (Lee) Taddy, and Dana (Chuck) Kuzniewski; loving uncle of Vinny, Isabella, and Nico; also survived by many other loving and caring family members and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville) where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church, at 10 a.m. "Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow. That I shall say goodnight til it be morrow". - William Shakespeare. www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019