SHINER STEPHEN "STEVE"
Age 79, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Duquesne. Passed peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra Stevens; son, Richard Shiner; parents, Stephen and Josephine Shiner; and sister, Joanne Kostella. Survived by his loving daughter, Sherri (Randy) Shiner-Titmus; grandson, Dylan (Rachel) Titmus; great-grandson, Declan; and brother and sister-in-law, Ron Stevens and Mary Rita Jandt. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family. Steve was loved by so many, including Ron, Becky and Russel Richards who were his other adopted family. Steve was a teamster of the 211. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E. 10 Ave. 15120. Closing prayers in the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Joseph Church of Duquesne.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020