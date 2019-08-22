|
STROYNE STEPHEN
Age 30, of Upper St Clair, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Stephen was born March 17, 1989. Friends will be received today from 2-8 p.m. in the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. (412-364-4444). Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church. EVERYONE TO MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made to www.gofundme.com/f/the-stephen-r-stroyne-technology-scholarship. Please view complete obituary at www.brandtfuneralhome.com and share online condolences.
