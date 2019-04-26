Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN VARCHETTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN "PAT" VARCHETTO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN "PAT" VARCHETTO Obituary
VARCHETTO STEPHEN "PAT"

Of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Munhall, on April 20, 2019, age 84. Son of the late Phillip and Thelma Varchetto; beloved husband of the late Dian (Berry) Varchetto; father of Dean A. Varchetto, Kaaren Varchetto-Iannello and Patrick Varchetto, John Vasko and Lori Balbach; father-in-law of Robin Brunner-Smith and Leanne Vasko; grandfather of Jamie Varchetto, Stephanie M. Varchetto and Ashley Robinson; Sean, Chris, Josh and Casey Vasko and Dylan and Jayden Balbach. Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall. Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 a.m. St. Therese Church.


swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now