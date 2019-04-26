|
|
VARCHETTO STEPHEN "PAT"
Of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Munhall, on April 20, 2019, age 84. Son of the late Phillip and Thelma Varchetto; beloved husband of the late Dian (Berry) Varchetto; father of Dean A. Varchetto, Kaaren Varchetto-Iannello and Patrick Varchetto, John Vasko and Lori Balbach; father-in-law of Robin Brunner-Smith and Leanne Vasko; grandfather of Jamie Varchetto, Stephanie M. Varchetto and Ashley Robinson; Sean, Chris, Josh and Casey Vasko and Dylan and Jayden Balbach. Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall. Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 a.m. St. Therese Church.
swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019