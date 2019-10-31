|
POVAZAN, SR. STEPHEN W.
Of West Homestead, passed away with his loving family by his side on Saturday, October 26, 2019, age 84. Steve was the beloved husband of 54 years to Agnes Marie (Hovanec); devoted father to Stephen W. (Sarah) Povazan, Jr. and Thomas (Missy) Povazan; cherished grandfather to Kayla, Cameron, Cassidy, Delaney, Chessa and Molly Jo; loving brother to Helen Jariabko, Ellie Pingree, Dorothy (Don) Lakatos, the late Anna Milko, Joseph, Lawrence and John Povazan; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Steve was born September 9, 1935, to the late Joseph and Anna Povazan in Homeville, PA. He was a proud veteran who served in the US Army (Corporal). He went on to work as a crane operator and sawsmith at US Steel for 22 years. From there, Steve worked as a dedicated groundskeeper for the former Duquesne Golf Club for 14 years. Steve touched the lives of all who knew him. On any given day, you would find Steve tending to his backyard garden, making wine, canning jelly and tomatoes. Steve was an avid bowler and softball player and a long standing member of St. John Mark Lutheran Church. Steve will always be loved, cherished and greatly missed by all. The following is Steve's poem for life: "Walk tall as the trees, live strong as the mountains, keep the warmth of the summer sun in your heart, and the great spirit will always be with you." - Steve. A Funeral Service will be Saturday 10 a.m. at St. John Mark Lutheran Church, Homestead. Everyone please meet at church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019