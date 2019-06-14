Home

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday June 9, 2019, at the age of 90, from Carnegie. Loving husband of 62 years to Dolores (Fekula) Wachnowsky; caring father of Ronald (Beverly) Wachnowsky and Donna Wachnowsky; predeceased by son, Jeffrey Wachnowsky; survived by daughter-in-law, Kate Wachnowsky; and five grandchildren, Christine (David) Heisler, Ashley Wachnowsky, Nicholas Wachnowsky, and Zachary and Rachel Diakiw; also survived by his sister, Olga Medwig; and predeceased by brother, Harry Wachnowsky. Steve was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He lead a seven-piece polka band called Sandy Wyse Orchestra, in which he also played accordian and played all around the Western Pennsylvania area. Steve was a lifelong and active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie. He was a Scout Master for Troop 251 and served as a Carnegie Councilman for four years in the 1970's. Family and friends are welcome for visitation at VLADIMIR S. COBRA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St., Carnegie, on Sunday from 12-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a parastas at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service on Monday, at 11:00 a.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Mansfield Blvd. in Carnegie. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in Steve's memory at P.O. Box 835, Carnegie, PA 15106.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
