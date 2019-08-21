|
TATALA STEVAN P.
Peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Loving husband of Mary Lee (Wagner) Tatala; beloved father of Deron (Mary Lynn) Tatala and Kelly (Mike) Speer; brother of Milan "Skip" (Kathy) Tatala and Toni (Emmett) Cascaito; grandfather of Benjamin and Sarah Tatala, Charlotte and Jamie Speer and expectant baby Speer; son of the late Milan and Lee Tatala; also survived by nieces, Abby Moore and Amanda Tatala. Proud graduate of Stowe High School and WNG College. He lived for Sports, Reading and his grandchildren. Family and friends received at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC, 941 McCoy Rd. McKees Rocks, PA 15136 on Thursday, 2-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Anthony M. Musmanno Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Sto-Rox Athletic Field Fund. Please view and sign the family's www.musmannofh.com.
