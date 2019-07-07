Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVE KUHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVE D. KUHN


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVE D. KUHN Obituary
KUHN STEVE D.

Of Finleyville, age 63, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Son of the late Edward and Ruth Kuhn; beloved husband of Denise (Pascuzzi) Kuhn; loving father of Maggie Kuhn, Jessica (Eric) Drylie, Stephanie and Casey Kuhn; cherished Poppy of Josie, Camryn and Graham; brother of Mary Ann Musso, Edward (Peggy) Kuhn and Mark (Janet) Kuhn; brother-in-law of Michele Phillips and Michael (Joyce) Pascuzzi: also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was owner of Steve Kuhn Flooring. Steve will be remembered as a gentle, sweet, hard working and creative man. He was the most loving and giving person. He will be sadly missed by all. Family and friends will be received Monday 4-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. Family and friends will be invited to share memories Monday at 8 p.m. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now