KUHN STEVE D.

Of Finleyville, age 63, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Son of the late Edward and Ruth Kuhn; beloved husband of Denise (Pascuzzi) Kuhn; loving father of Maggie Kuhn, Jessica (Eric) Drylie, Stephanie and Casey Kuhn; cherished Poppy of Josie, Camryn and Graham; brother of Mary Ann Musso, Edward (Peggy) Kuhn and Mark (Janet) Kuhn; brother-in-law of Michele Phillips and Michael (Joyce) Pascuzzi: also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was owner of Steve Kuhn Flooring. Steve will be remembered as a gentle, sweet, hard working and creative man. He was the most loving and giving person. He will be sadly missed by all. Family and friends will be received Monday 4-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. Family and friends will be invited to share memories Monday at 8 p.m. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.