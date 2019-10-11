Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St Margaret Mary Church
1 Parish Place
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVE KANUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVE J. KANUCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVE J. KANUCH Obituary
KANUCH STEVE J.

Steve J. Kanuch, age 79, of Moon Run, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Roselia "Susie" Kanuch; father of Steve (Carolynne) Kanuch, Susan (Jay Philippone) Cioc, and Sharon (Dennis) Lombardo, grandfather of Stephanie (Daniel), Lindsay (EJ), Zach, Joe, and Mallory (Josh); great-grandfather of Paris and Paislee; brother of Jim (Karen) Kanuch. Steve was a lifetime member of the Moon Run Volunteer Fire Department. He was also an avid gardener. Family and friends welcome on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at St Margaret Mary Church 1 Parish Place Coraopolis, PA 15108 on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 (strokeassociation.org). Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburhCremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.