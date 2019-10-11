|
KANUCH STEVE J.
Steve J. Kanuch, age 79, of Moon Run, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Roselia "Susie" Kanuch; father of Steve (Carolynne) Kanuch, Susan (Jay Philippone) Cioc, and Sharon (Dennis) Lombardo, grandfather of Stephanie (Daniel), Lindsay (EJ), Zach, Joe, and Mallory (Josh); great-grandfather of Paris and Paislee; brother of Jim (Karen) Kanuch. Steve was a lifetime member of the Moon Run Volunteer Fire Department. He was also an avid gardener. Family and friends welcome on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at St Margaret Mary Church 1 Parish Place Coraopolis, PA 15108 on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 (strokeassociation.org). Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburhCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019