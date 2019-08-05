Home

STEVE J. "SKIP" KOTZ

STEVE J. "SKIP" KOTZ Obituary
KOTZ STEVE J. "SKIP"

Of Coverdale, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, age 85, beloved husband of the late Shirley Mae (Thomas) Kotz; loving father of Deborah Pusateri (Michael), Stephen "Skippy" Kotz, Jr., and the late Thomas Kotz; brother of Rosemarie Scabilloni (the late Pete), Priscilla North (Richard), Mary Hahn (the late John) and the late Tony "Bones" Kotz, Frank "Butchie" Kotz, Diane "Cookie" Nagel, Christine "Nina" Corradetti and Annie Kotz; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd. (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Thursday at 11:00. Contributions may be made to the , woundedwarriorproject.org. 


www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
