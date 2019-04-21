KRYNAK, JR. STEVE

Age 81, of Burgettstown (Paris/Hanover Twp.), passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in his home. He was born December 31, 1937, in Burgettstown, a son of the late Steve and Mary (Dragnett) Krynak. Mr. Krynak was a veteran of the US Army and a retired coal miner for Bologna Coal. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Burgettstown, where he was a Fourth Degree life member of the Knights of Columbus council 3440. He also was a member of the Club 30 Golf league at Ponderosa Golf Course. He was a huge fan of sports and especially watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. On May 1, 1965 he married his beloved wife, Marlene Marianna, of Bloomfield, who passed away February 15, 2016. Surviving are his son, Steven A. Krynak; his daughter, Kara (Mark) Keast; two grandsons, Justin and Logan Keast; and his granddog Rocky. Also surviving are three sisters, MaryAnn Mankey, Frances (Jack) Keating, and Patricia (Ron) Terhorst; two brothers, Thomas Krynak (Joann Easterday) and Michael (Janice) Krynak; brother-in-law, Aemil Matalik; several nieces and nephews; and his dear cousin, Barbara Gedman. Deceased in addition to his wife and parents are sister, Barbara Matalik, and brother, John (Beverly) Krynak. The family wishes to sincerely thank AHN Hospice for their wonderful care and support given to Steve.

Family and Friends will be received on Monday April 22, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, www.youngfhinc.com, 23 Erie Mine Rd., Burgettstown. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday April 23, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown, with Administrator Fr. Harry Bielewicz. Interment with military honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.