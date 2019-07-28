Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
STEVEN A. SEKELIK

STEVEN A. SEKELIK Obituary
SEKELIK STEVEN A.

Age 70, of Presston, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved Husband for 38 years to Debbie; brother of Jeannette (Jeanne); father of Michele and Steven. Steve was the best known and talented musician and also worked at T & LE Railroad. He was the past President of Presston Independent Hose-House # 5. He will be sadly missed by Winston and Ziva. Private services and arrangements entrusted to the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
