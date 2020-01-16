Home

STEVEN BUCKLEW


1955 - 2020
STEVEN BUCKLEW Obituary
BUCKLEW STEVEN

Steven Bucklew, 64, of Rushville passed away on January 10, 2020 in Rushville, IN. He was born on August 13, 1955 in Albuquerque, NM to the late Roy Harrison and Mary Elizabeth (Cyphert) Bucklew. Steven was a 1974 graduate of Baldwin High School and Rosedale Tech. He married Nancy (Springman) Bucklew on August 22, 1981 and she survives. In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Christopher) Patton of Indianapolis, IN; step-mother, Rena Cyphert of Morgantown, WV; brothers, Robert (Lynda) Bucklew of Shillington, PA and David Keith (Danielle) Bucklew of Bethel Park; sisters, Barbara Daigle of Mohnton, PA and Patti (Cece Aragon) Bucklew of Albuquerque, NM; granddaughters, Chloe Patton and Allison Patton. Steven is preceded in death by his parents. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Moster Mortuary in Rushville, IN.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
