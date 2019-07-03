Home

Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
Age 33, of Stowe Twp., passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from injuries sustained in a dirt-bike accident. Beloved son of Nadine (Keith) Hughes and Patrick Macauley; loving brother of Lisa (Cody) Seanor, Matthew, and Sara (Michael) Volle; beloved uncle of Emma Volle; loving partner of Christy Zacchero. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service at ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, 700 7th Street, Stowe Township, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
