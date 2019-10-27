|
|
JOSECK STEVEN G.
Age 77, of Kennedy, joined his Father in heaven on October 25, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born June 18, 1942 in Stowe Twp., a son of the late John and Helen (Mezynski) Joseck. Steve was a graduate of Stowe Township High School, IUP, Pitt, and Duquesne University. Steve proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, having spent time in Korea while on active duty. Steve was first a teacher, then a guidance counselor, for the Sto-Rox School District for 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susan (Cort) Joseck of Kennedy, two daughters: Pamela (Mark) Vadas of Kennedy, Barbara (Steve) Magill of Evans City, and his three favorite playmates, grandsons, Andrew and Nicholas Vadas and granddaughter, Maci Magill. Also surviving are his sister, Helen Clouner, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road in Kennedy. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Malachy Church on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. with the US Army Honors Guard at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township. Steve's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Curahealth for their caring and compassion while he was in their care. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019