CAPLAN STEVEN J.
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Son of the late Victor and Celia Caplan; beloved brother of Porky Caplan and the late Murray Caplan; also survived by nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. The Caplan family would like to thank the staff at Kane Regional, Scott Township for all of his care. Mr. Caplan was a graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School. He was a graduate of Duquesne University, School of Pharmacy. He worked many years as a pharmacist and then became a Nuclear Pharmacist at Purdue University. He was a great athlete in high school and played baseball. He traveled throughout the world and lived for forty years in Hawaii and several years in Thailand. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Homewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019