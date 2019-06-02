Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
STEVEN HEZIR
Age 92, of Allison Park, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Kopec) Hezir; loving brother of the late Rose Marie Kukets; dear brother-in-law of Patricia and Rudolph Zupancic and Robert Kopec; survived by nieces and nephews. Steven proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Boxer Aircraft Carrier during World War II. He was a loyal member of the Moose and KSKJ. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
