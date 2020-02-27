Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:30 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
1968 - 2020
KUHN STEVEN

Age 51, formerly of Pymatuning, on February 25, 2020, Steven was the beloved son of Marie Bluman Kuhn and the late James Kuhn; brother of Michael Kuhn (Carole), Denise Kuhn (Robert McGuire), Sarah Hess (Robert); also survived by nieces and nephews. Celebrate Steven's life with his family on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00-3:30 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. where Services will be held on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
