KUHN STEVEN
Age 51, formerly of Pymatuning, on February 25, 2020, Steven was the beloved son of Marie Bluman Kuhn and the late James Kuhn; brother of Michael Kuhn (Carole), Denise Kuhn (Robert McGuire), Sarah Hess (Robert); also survived by nieces and nephews. Celebrate Steven's life with his family on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00-3:30 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. where Services will be held on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020