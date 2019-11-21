|
|
STIPANOVICH STEVEN M.
Stipanovich, Steven M., age 36, suddenly on November 18, 2019, of South Park. Beloved husband of Heather (Barth); loving father of Sophia, Jocelyn and Logan Stipanovich; beloved son of Ronald (Brenda) and the late Ruth Ann Stipanovich; brother of Daniel (Angel) Stipanovich, Michelle DeFazio, Scott (Ashley) McKnight, Steven McKnight, Lisa (Jamie) Little and Emily Swecker. Also survived by many loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday and Friday, November 21 and 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Stipanovich Children Fund established through PNC Bank. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019