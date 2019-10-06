Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
STEVEN MICHAEL STINGER


1973 - 2019
STEVEN MICHAEL STINGER Obituary
STINGER STEVEN MICHAEL

Age 46, left this world too soon on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Family Hospice in Pittsburgh. Steve was born in Pittsburgh on April 13, 1973, cherished son of Edward Stinger and Rose Stewart Stinger. He is survived by his father Edward Stinger and Pam Parsons and mother Rose Ford and step-father John Ford. Loving brother of Robb Stinger, wife Jessica and their daughter Charlie; also many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Steve grew up in Moon Township and was in the Class of 1991 of Moon Area High School. Steve made his home in Monaca where he was owner and operator of Stinger Maintenance and Contracting. Steve was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and being with his dogs. Traveling was a hobby and he loved riding his Harley with his friends, enjoying a beer and just being quiet at his cabin. Visitation Tuesday (Oct. 8) 2-4, 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. Family welcomes flowers or donations in his name to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
