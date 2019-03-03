MILOSVICH STEVEN

Peacefully on Saturday March 2, 2019, age 71, of North Huntingdon. A son of the late Steve and Bertha (Doczkat) Milosvich. Beloved husband of 36 years of Mary "Dolly" (Tucci) Milosvich; loving dad of Adam Steinel, Catherine (Scott) Brissel and Michelle Sensenich; special grandfather of Lily Sensenich; special brother-in-law of Diane (Ross) Cianflone, Leonard (Diane) Tucci, Dr. Michelle Tucci (Hamed Benghuzzi), Nancy (David) Meyer and Harry (Joann) Bruno; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Milosvich was a loving family man, he played football at Westinghouse during the 1964 Championship and played football at Washburn University. Friends welcome in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332 on Monday from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Please gather directly to church on Tuesday. Please visit alfierifuneralhome.com to share online condolences.