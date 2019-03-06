BLECKMAN STEWART

On Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend for 50 years to Kathy (Hoffman) Bleckman; beloved father of Dana (Michael) Laidhold and Marc (Johanna) Bleckman; son of the late Harry and Tillie Bleckman; brother of Marshall (Gail) Bleckman; brother-in-law of Stuart (Gloria) Hoffman; beloved "Papa" of Noah and Jacob Laidhold and Sylvie and Eben Bleckman; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Stewart was a Special Education Teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools for 35 years, and a former President of Hebrew Free Loan Association. He loved music, dancing, biking, and was a life-long learner. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Thursday, at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, 10-11 a.m. Interment Temple Sinai Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Hebrew Free Loan Association, 4307 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, #105, Cardello Building, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or Temple Sinai, 5505 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com