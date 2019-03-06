Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for STEWART BLECKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEWART BLECKMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEWART BLECKMAN Obituary
BLECKMAN STEWART

On Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend for 50 years to Kathy (Hoffman) Bleckman; beloved father of Dana (Michael) Laidhold and Marc (Johanna) Bleckman; son of the late Harry and Tillie Bleckman; brother of Marshall (Gail) Bleckman; brother-in-law of Stuart (Gloria) Hoffman; beloved "Papa" of Noah and Jacob Laidhold and Sylvie and Eben Bleckman; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Stewart was a Special Education Teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools for 35 years, and a former President of Hebrew Free Loan Association. He loved music, dancing, biking, and was a life-long learner. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Thursday, at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, 10-11 a.m. Interment Temple Sinai Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Hebrew Free Loan Association, 4307 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, #105, Cardello Building, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or Temple Sinai, 5505 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now